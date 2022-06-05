Former Butler basketball star Roosevelt Jones joins UE coaching staff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Roosevelt Jones – a former star at Butler University and most recently an assistant coach at the University of Indianapolis – has joined the University of Evansville men’s basketball program as the Director of Men’s Basketball Operations.

Purple Aces head coach David Ragland crossed paths with Jones throughout his career, most recently over the course of the last year.

“I have gotten an opportunity to get to know Roosevelt very well during my time at Butler. He is known as being the ultimate teammate and an extremely hard worker,” Ragland explained. “During his coaching career he has earned the respect as an aggressive recruiter, a motivating skill developer and detailed in his scouts. I look forward to working with Rose as he continues to grow as a coach and mentor!”

Jones worked at UIndy as an assistant over the last two seasons and made history in 2021-22, helping the program advance to its first-ever appearance in the GLVC Tournament Championship Game. The Greyhounds were 19-11 overall and 10-8 in conference action. In his first year with the Hounds, the team won 11 of their final 16 games to advance to the postseason.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity to get started in Evansville,” Jones said. “I love the vision that Coach Rags and the staff have for future of the team. Big things are ahead for UE!”

His first coaching opportunity came at IU-Kokomo where he worked for two seasons. The Cougars were 53-15 during his tenure and recorded two NAIA National Tournament appearances. They were ranked as high as 10th nationally.

Prior to his coaching days, Jones enjoyed a storied playing career. The legend at Butler University completed a record-breaking career with the Bulldogs that saw him rank at or near the top in starts (1st), assists (4th), rebounds (5th), steals (8th) and points (11th). The 2-time All-Big East Second Team player earned NABC All-District accolades in 2015-16.

Jones went on to play professionally for two years with the Canton Charge, the G- League affiliate of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, while additionally training players during the offseason in his hometown of O’Fallon, Ill.

Courtesy: UE Athletics

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.