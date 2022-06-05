Birthday Club
EFD responds to apartment fire after resident falls asleep with stove on

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department was called to an apartment fire Sunday night.

They say it happened just after midnight in the 500 block of S. New York Avenue.

According to a press release, a passerby called in the fire after they said they could smell smoke. The occupant says that he turned on his oven to cook something and then fell asleep.

EFD says the man was awakened by “the heat” and then tried to put of the fire. When he couldn’t, he then left the apartment.

Fire officials say this was a stove top fire and damage was contained to the kitchen area.

The Fire Investigator is ruling the fire as an accident.

EFD officials say the occupant did have some smoke inhalation and was taken to Deaconess Midtown by AMR ambulance.

No firefighters were injured.

They say the other two apartments were not affected, and the occupant of the fire apartment will be displaced.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

