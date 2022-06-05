EPD: One person hospitalized after rollover crash on Lloyd and McDowell Rd.

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says one person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a rollover crash on Lloyd and McDowell Road.

Central dispatch confirms it happened around 7:25 a.m.

EPD says one driver told them they were exiting McDowell Road when they hit an older model jeep. The driver says they didn’t see the jeep coming.

Officials say the jeep rolled over as a result of the collision, but luckily the driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not ejected from the vehicle.

That driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the area has since been cleared.

