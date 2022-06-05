Child’s stolen headstone returned to Warrick Co. cemetery

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over 100 years ago, a child was laid to rest in Boonville, and his headstone was later stolen. On Saturday, that headstone was rededicated after it was found and returned.

It was an emotional morning in Day Cemetery as a group of people came together to see the culmination of a lot of work to return the headstone of Baby Harry.

Day Cemetery is a small, quiet cemetery on the outside of Boonville, and there’s now a clean, new-looking headstone among the old ones.

In January, Tracie Ruff saw a Facebook post showing the headstone for 11-month-old Harry Allen for sale in an antique store. She went to the cemetery it came from to see if there was a replacement stone in its place. When she saw there wasn’t, she realized the stone must have been stolen.

“It’s an 11-month-old baby and it’s wrong,” Ruff said.

She later found the store was selling another headstone she suspected was stolen too. She worked together with Shane Kocher, as well as authorities, to have the headstones removed from the store, and then Shane restored them.

“It’s our history, it’s our heritage, and that’s why I’m trying to preserve it,” Kocher said.

Tracie says it was an emotional moment when they returned the headstone to Baby Harry.

“At the same time, we were standing over there, and we both looked up at the heavens and we said to his mother that he’s home,” Ruff said.

As part of the rededication, they were joined by members of local historical societies, as well as Baby Harry’s great-nephew.

“I thought it was really wonderful that this many people thought it was worth doing this, so I wanted to represent my family,” Jed Inman, Baby Harry’s great-nephew said.

Ruff says it’s overwhelming to consider all the coincidences that led to them finding and restoring Baby Harry’s headstone, and she’s grateful they happened.

“I’m very glad that the baby’s stone is back where it should be,” Ruff said.

Later Saturday in another part of town, the same group came together to rededicate the other tombstone that they found.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.