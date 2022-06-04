UE men’s basketball lands two more commitments to program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just a few weeks ago, the University of Evansville men’s basketball roster was only half full with eight open scholarships. Fast forward to now, the Purple Aces have a starting five, along with a full bench.

On Friday, new head coach David Ragland received two more commitments to his program, which filled up the remaining open scholarships. Friday’s commitments were Alabama State sophomore transfer Kenny Strawbridge Jr. and UNLV grad transfer Marvin Coleman II. Only one walk-on spot remains if Ragland and his staff choose to fill it.

Strawbridge Jr. is originally from Rockford, Illinois, where he played at Rockford Lutheran High School. In 2017-18, he was named AP Illinois Class 3A All-State and All-State for Classes 3A-4A by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association after averaging 26.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Evansville is technically Strawbridge’s fourth school. He started at Missouri-Kansas City, where he redshirted, before transferring to Western Nebraska. Then he transferred to Alabama State for his redshirt sophomore season. There, he played in 18 games, starting 17 of those. He logged 540 minutes, shot 36% from the floor, including 23% from beyond the arc. He was 72% from the free throw line and averaged 10.5 points and 7.2 per game. He also dished out 24 assists, tallied up 14 steals and blocked six shots.

Coleman II is from the Las Vegas area, and played all four seasons with the Runnin’ Rebels. He entered the program as a walk-on, but earned a scholarship following the 2018-19 season. He appeared in 45 career games, making 25 starts. He recorded UNLV’s first triple-double in more than 20 years with 11 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and career-high 11 assists vs. New Mexico on Jan. 18, 2020. He scored in double figures eight times.

The Aces program has been making moves ever since UE hired new athletic director, Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried. After former head coach Todd Lickliter was let go from his duties, new head coach David Ragland was hired a few weeks later, and he’s wasted no time filling out the roster and coaching staff.

In addition to Strawbridge Jr. and Coleman II, Coach Ragland received two other commitments this week in high school graduate Gabe Spinelli and junior college transfer Yacine Toumi. This brings the total roster number to 14 players.

Ragland also already has his coaching staff lined up with the hirings of former Aces’ players Craig Snow and Marcus Wilson, along with third assistant George Swanson.

