Tecumseh softball clashes with Clay City as top seeds battle in 1A semistate
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday is semistate day for the IHSAA softball tournament, which means teams need to get two wins in order to advance to state.

Tecumseh (26-5) is opening the semistate round against Clay City (24-4), pitting together the top two seeds in Class 1A.

Both teams are getting hot at the right time with Clay City entering Saturday’s matchup on a nine-game winning streak, while the Braves have won five consecutive games on their own.

Tecumseh head coach Gordon Wood says his team is balanced and battle-tested.

“We’ve been working even from last year to get to this point, and not just one kid – it takes a team to do it,” Wood said. “Not just the pitching, you gotta have great defense along with your itcher. They’ve worked hard. All the opponents you play now are going to be good. We just gotta play our game and we’ll be fine.”

“We come out here and work really hard every single day,” Tecumseh sophomore Jenna Donohoo said. “I feel like we’re very stacked up and down the lineup. All our hitters have been hitting well, so we just go really well together as a team.”

The Braves will square off against Clay City at North Daviess High School on Saturday at 11 a.m. CST.

