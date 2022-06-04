Police: Drunk driver accused of crashing twice in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say a driver was more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he crashed, took off, then crashed again.

It happened late Friday night.

Officers say 39-year-old Anthony Lansford hit a parked car at Jackson and Fourth Street, then continued on and hit a mailbox in the 900 block of Giesler Road.

Police say when they were called, Lansford was also trying to leave the second scene.

They say he appeared to be intoxicated and tested .189 on a portable breath test. Police say he refused a chemical test.

His charges include OWI refusal and leaving the scene of an accident.

Lansford was booked into the Dubois County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.