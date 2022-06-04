Otters win series opener at Gateway as offense continues to roll

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters scored in each of the first five innings Friday, including five home runs, to surge to a big 13-4 win against the Gateway Grizzlies on the road.

Evansville opened the scoring in the first inning as J.R. Davis drove in Gary Mattis on a fielder’s choice. The RBI followed two stolen bases for Mattis.

In the second, the Otters hit their first of five home runs: this time a solo shot for Miles Gordon.

The long ball continued in the third as Dakota Phillips sent a ball over the right-field wall for two more runs. Just a couple of pitches later, Zach Biermann went back-to-back, hitting a home run to right as well, and giving the Otters a 5-0 lead.

Evansville added another pair in the fourth, both on a two-run home run from George Callil, his first home run of the season.

The offensive onslaught continued in the fifth, starting with Biermann’s second home run of the day. Four more runs would score in the inning, highlighted by a two-run triple from Mattis as part of a four-hit night for the infielder.

The 12-0 lead held until the eighth when Gateway struck for a two-run home run off Samson Abernathy.

Evansville added a run of insurance in the ninth as Gordon singled in Biermann. Gordon finished with a four-hit night and three RBIs.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Grizzlies struck for another pair of runs, chasing Brady Tedesco from the game. Joe Riley would finish the game for Evansville, striking out a pair.

Justin Watland earned the win in a strong start, allowing no runs on two hits in seven innings. The loss was credited to Sam Gardner, his first of the season.

The two sides face off once again on Saturday, first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. from Sauget, Ill. Otters broadcast coverage can be heard on the Otters’ Youtube channel.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters. Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.