New shopping center planned for N. Green River Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pre-leasing is underway for a new shopping center planned for North Green River Road.

Summit Real Estate shows the listing here on their website.

It will be just north of the Morgan Ave. intersection near Showplace Cinemas and Bud’s Harley Davidson.

Renderings show space for four businesses, and the listing shows a drive-thru is available.

It also shows a 155 space parking lot for those businesses.

We’ve reached out to the real estate broker to find out if any spaces are already leased and to find out a timeline of construction.

