Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

New shopping center planned for N. Green River Rd.

Renderings for shopping center at 1620 N. Green River Road
Renderings for shopping center at 1620 N. Green River Road(Summit Real Estate Services)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pre-leasing is underway for a new shopping center planned for North Green River Road.

Summit Real Estate shows the listing here on their website.

It will be just north of the Morgan Ave. intersection near Showplace Cinemas and Bud’s Harley Davidson.

Renderings show space for four businesses, and the listing shows a drive-thru is available.

It also shows a 155 space parking lot for those businesses.

We’ve reached out to the real estate broker to find out if any spaces are already leased and to find out a timeline of construction.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe - Pt 3
14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe
Brett McKinney Mugshot
Police: Ohio County man arrested for kidnapping and raping young girl
Bookstores can be a great way to learn new things, but the owners of one local bookstore...
Prohibition artifacts found under Evansville bookstore
Death investigation on E. Michigan St. in Evansville
EPD: ‘Suspicious death’ investigation underway in Evansville
Police think thefts of several cars at Evansville dealerships are organized crime
Police think thefts of several cars at Evansville dealerships are organized crime

Latest News

Spring Small Business Saturday in Evansville
Downtown Evansville holding Spring Small Business Saturday, celebrating Pride Month
Anthony Lansford
Police: Drunk driver accused of crashing twice in Jasper
Jail officials confirm Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s now lodged at...
Suspect identified and charged in Nicholas County deputy’s death
2nd annual Sascha Hupmann Golf Scramble raises UE scholarship money, honors ‘Gentle Giant’
2nd annual Sascha Hupmann Golf Scramble raises UE scholarship money, honors ‘Gentle Giant’