Mostly sunny Sunday, rain returns Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today has been hot but dry with high temperatures in the mid 80s in most locations. We will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening, then through the 60s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 50s to around 60° by the end of the night under mostly clear skies. Clear skies and calm winds overnight often lead to fog, but I think our air is too dry for fog development.

Sunday will be another mostly sunny, hot and dry day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Our winds will be light, so do not expect much of a breeze to cool you off, but the humidity will still be fairly low, so the heat index should not be much of a factor.

Monday is when our weather pattern begins to change a bit. Monday will be breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. That will push warmer, more humid air into our region, which will feed our rain chances. Monday will start out dry and mostly sunny, but we will see increasing clouds throughout the day, and showers and storms are likely Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest.

That cold front will briefly stall out over the Tri-State, which will keep our skies partly to mostly cloudy, and keep a few scattered showers lingering in the forecast through Tuesday and Wednesday.

That front will finally push off to our southeast Thursday and our skies will turn mostly sunny again, but it will not last. A low pressure system will bring us more rain Friday, and some of that rain may linger into Saturday morning.

Our temperatures will trend near or slightly below average for most of this week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday, low 80s Wednesday and Thursday, upper 70s to low 80s Friday, mid to upper 70s Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.