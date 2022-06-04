Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Man stabs 3 medical staffers at Southern California hospital, authorities say

A Los Angeles police spokesman said the man walked into the hospital and stabbed several...
A Los Angeles police spokesman said the man walked into the hospital and stabbed several members of the medical staff.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three people have been stabbed at a Southern California hospital emergency ward and the attacker remains inside as police try to talk him into surrendering.

A Los Angeles police spokesman said the man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center shortly before 4 p.m. and stabbed several members of the medical staff.

The fire department says three people were taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

Police say the man remains inside the hospital, where officers are trying to talk him down.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charred remains of a car after it got tangled in power lines. The incident left one dead...
Name released of person killed after car got tangled in power lines
Brett McKinney Mugshot
Police: Ohio County man arrested for kidnapping and raping young girl
Bookstores can be a great way to learn new things, but the owners of one local bookstore...
Prohibition artifacts found under Evansville bookstore
Indiana carry laws set to change July 1; Vanderburgh Co. sheriff expresses concerns
Indiana carry laws set to change July 1; Vanderburgh Co. sheriff expresses concerns
Warrick County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a grain bin rescue in Spencer County...
Officials: Man pulled out safely from grain bin in Spencer Co.

Latest News

14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe - Pt 3
14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe
Jone Buadromo won a $100,000 Powerball prize and waited until his wife’s birthday to share the...
Powerball winner waits until wife’s birthday to tell her about jackpot: ‘I wanted to surprise her’
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
McCormick concedes to Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary
The storm, known as Agatha in the Pacific, will become Alex in the Atlantic once it reaches...
Tropical storm warning issued for parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas