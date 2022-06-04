First Friday returns to Haynie’s Corner for 2022 summer season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a beautiful evening for First Friday at Haynie’s Corner in Evansville.

This is the fourth year that Haynie’s Corner has hosted the event, which runs from May to October.

Since this is the first Friday in June, the event focused on pride month. There were family-friendly drag shows, food trucks, art vendors and live music.

Haynie’s Corner Event Chair Samantha Buente says events like this are important for creating visibility and acceptance in the community.

”Haynie’s Corner is such a safe celebratory space,” Buente said. “You know, we’ve got banners that say, ‘Welcome to the Gayborhood’ for the month of June. We are accepting of people. We have traditionally been that way, and so it’s just a big chance for people to come down and celebrate together and feel safe and express themselves. And I think you can see that quite a bit here today.”

Hayne’s Corner hosted a wedding near the fountain on Friday afternoon. Buente says this is a great example of how supportive the community is.

