Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

First Friday returns to Haynie’s Corner for 2022 summer season

First Friday returns to Haynie’s Corner for 2022 summer season
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a beautiful evening for First Friday at Haynie’s Corner in Evansville.

This is the fourth year that Haynie’s Corner has hosted the event, which runs from May to October.

Since this is the first Friday in June, the event focused on pride month. There were family-friendly drag shows, food trucks, art vendors and live music.

Haynie’s Corner Event Chair Samantha Buente says events like this are important for creating visibility and acceptance in the community.

”Haynie’s Corner is such a safe celebratory space,” Buente said. “You know, we’ve got banners that say, ‘Welcome to the Gayborhood’ for the month of June. We are accepting of people. We have traditionally been that way, and so it’s just a big chance for people to come down and celebrate together and feel safe and express themselves. And I think you can see that quite a bit here today.”

Hayne’s Corner hosted a wedding near the fountain on Friday afternoon. Buente says this is a great example of how supportive the community is.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett McKinney Mugshot
Police: Ohio County man arrested for kidnapping and raping young girl
Bookstores can be a great way to learn new things, but the owners of one local bookstore...
Prohibition artifacts found under Evansville bookstore
Death investigation on E. Michigan St. in Evansville
EPD: ‘Suspicious death’ investigation underway in Evansville
Police think thefts of several cars at Evansville dealerships are organized crime
Police think thefts of several cars at Evansville dealerships are organized crime
Tree falls on boom operator
Part of tree falls on boom operator in Evansville

Latest News

Gas prices reach all-time highs across the Tri-State
Gas prices reach all-time highs across the Tri-State
EFD crews respond to Evansville mobile home fire
EFD crews respond to Evansville mobile home fire
Gas prices reach all-time highs across the Tri-State
Gas prices reach all-time highs across the Tri-State
First Friday returns to Haynie’s Corner for 2022 summer season
First Friday returns to Haynie’s Corner for 2022 summer season