Downtown Evansville holding Spring Small Business Saturday, celebrating Pride Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Small Business Saturday isn’t just for after Thanksgiving.

There is a Spring Small Business Saturday going on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Evansville.

Organizers say 67¢ of every dollar spent at local shops and restaurants remains in our neighborhoods, and they encourage supporting your neighbors during this third annual event.

River City Pride will also be kicking off Pride Month with the River City Pride Parade.

It starts at 11 a.m. on Main Street.

There is a 33′ high rainbow balloon arch on the 300 block of Main.

Shops are offering specials, and downtown maps will be available in front of 318 Main Street. Organizers also have free “Shop Downtown Bags.”

They say you can enjoy music from local musicians as you shop and dine small.

