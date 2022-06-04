Birthday Club
2nd annual Sascha Hupmann Golf Scramble raises UE scholarship money, honors ‘Gentle Giant’

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville men’s basketball program has generated many legendary players over the years, but one of the most beloved and tallest played back in the early 1990s – Sascha Hupmann.

Those who saw him play remember the 7-foot-1 center for his thunderous dunks and big blocks, but the Munich, Germany native was a gentle giant off the court, who was loved by his teammates, fans and the community.

Tragically, Hupmann became stricken and later died at the age of 49 from ataxia, which is an incurable neurological disorder that wreaked havoc on his voice and motor skills.

On Friday, former players and friends held a golf scramble in his honor, raising money for a scholarship to the University of Evansville.

“When Sascha passed away two years ago, his wife Brooke and I got together and wanted to do something to honor him,” former Purple Aces star Scott Shreffler said. “We’ve raised $30,000 last year, over $30,000 this year. Our main goal was to endow a scholarship at the University of Evansville, and we’re happy to say that’s going to be done this year. We have a description made out for a men’s basketball player who fits Sascha’s characteristics. Whoever fits that the best is going to get his scholarship.”

“He came in after I graduated, but we got to know him very well,” former UE forward Chris Bomba said. “He had a heart and spirit that everybody just was attracted to him, loved him.”

“Anyone that knew Sascha, he just brightened up a room – infectious smile,” former legendary UE head coach Jim Crews said. “He embodied what Evansville basketball was all about – a tremendous teammate, a better human being.”

Many other former players were at the scramble, including Chris Hollender, Mark Hisle, Chaka Chandler, Troy Jones, Kyle Runyan, as well as new UE assistant men’s basketball coach Craig Snow.

