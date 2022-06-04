14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe

Birthday Club
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, we said farewell to a long-time friend and irreplaceable co-worker.

It was the last day for our evening news anchor, Jackie Monroe.

Jackie joined the 14 News team in August 2009. Over the years, she has left a positive impact on the area, conducting interviews, field anchoring, reporting and community work with the utmost professionalism, integrity and unmatched compassion.

She has anchored alongside Randy Moore for the past eight years.

During her time with 14 News, she’s also taken on a leadership role, helping guide the careers of numerous young, talented journalists who have made their way to the Tri-State.

Jackie will always be part of our family, and we wish her luck on her next adventure!

She spoke with Randy about her decision on 14 News at 6 p.m.

