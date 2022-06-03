Tri-State county leaders explain longtime problem of coal mine subsidence

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An abandoned coal mine collapse discovered on Wednesday in Providence is just one of many mine incidents that have been reported over the years.

In 2015, a Walmart in Madisonville had to be shut down for several days because of a water and gas leak that was related to subsidence from an old man-made mine below it.

Some homeowners have also reported cracked bricks and buckled sidewalks, all damage from old coal mines.

“You could be living on top of an active coal area, but you can’t tell it by just looking out on your front porch,” said McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame.

Leaders in McLean and Hopkins Counties say living in the center of the Western Kentucky Coal Field, many people probably don’t realize what’s likely beneath them.

Subsidence caused by an abandoned coal mine is a longtime issue in northwestern Kentucky counties, and Dame says this is a hidden problem people typically don’t think about.

“You could wake up one morning and your porch is two foot away from your house or the back foundation has settled a foot,” said Judge Dame.

The Kentucky Coal Mine Mapping system shows counties with active coal mines in blue and inactive coal mines in orange.

With Hopkins County being nearly covered in mines, Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield says investing in a home or business without knowing what’s in the ground below is a risky situation.

“Any time you go underground and take material out and basically leave a cave, there’s a chance that you can have the roof collapse and it works its way to the surface,” said Judge Whitfield. “Most of the mines that we have around here are fairly deep mines... 400, 600, 800 feet deep, so you really don’t see much subsidence from those. It’s some of the older, shallow mines that cause problems. In addition to some of the mapping, historically wasn’t done nearly as well as it is today.”

Although a report by Kentucky Emergency Management shows many Tri-State towns are measured at high risk for subsidence, Judge Whitfield says without coal mines, their county wouldn’t be what it is today.

“Coal mining has been a great legacy in Hopkins County. It’s why the county was here and able to exist and grow in the past, but it does leave a legacy that you have to deal with,” said Judge Whitfield.

Judge Whitfield says there are some resources to help deal with it.

He says there’s an online portal where you can look at a map to find where mines are located so you can try to avoid those areas if you’re looking to move or build.

He also says you can talk to your insurance agency about getting subsidence insurance.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.