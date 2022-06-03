Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Tommy John donates cast to Smithsonian Institute

Tommy John donates cast to Smithsonian Institute
Tommy John donates cast to Smithsonian Institute
By David Ade
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tommy John, when most baseball fans hear the name, they think of a surgery performed in effort to save a pitcher’s career. Nearly 50 years after the first surgery, Tommy John donated the cast he wore following the first-of-a-kind medical procedure to the world’s largest museum.

In a Friday ceremony at the National Museum of American History, John formally donated the cast from the first “Tommy John” surgery to the Smithsonian Institute.

Secretary of the Smithsonian Institute, Lonnie Bunch, said, “When you become part of the Smithsonian, what you really are, is you become part of America’s collective memory.”

In 1974, Tommy John, then a Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, injured a ligament in his throwing arm. Back then the injury meant his baseball career was over -- so it seemed. Dodgers doctor Frank Jobe made history by surgically reconstructing John’s ligament, saving his career.

In an interview with Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau, John said, “1974, I took a step. I had no idea of where I was going, but all of the sudden Dr. Jobe gave me a flashlight and I found my way home.”

Steve Garvey, John’s former Dodgers teammate, attended Friday’s ceremony and led those in attendance in singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” Garvey reflected on watching Tommy John’s recovery from the cutting edge surgery.

Garvey said, “It was one step at a time to the point where he could go back and try again. And then could he sustain it. And lo and behold, he sustained it for 288 wins. And what I think as a Hall of Fame career.”

The ligament reconstruction surgery, now commonly known as “Tommy John” surgery, is credited with helping save hundreds of athletic careers.

Smithsonian Institute officials said Tommy John’s cast will be part of the entertainment and sports history collections at its Museum of American History. However, they said there are currently no plans to display the cast.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charred remains of a car after it got tangled in power lines. The incident left one dead...
Name released of person killed after car got tangled in power lines
Brett McKinney Mugshot
Police: Ohio County man arrested for kidnapping and raping young girl
Bookstores can be a great way to learn new things, but the owners of one local bookstore...
Prohibition artifacts found under Evansville bookstore
Indiana carry laws set to change July 1; Vanderburgh Co. sheriff expresses concerns
Indiana carry laws set to change July 1; Vanderburgh Co. sheriff expresses concerns
Warrick County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a grain bin rescue in Spencer County...
Officials: Man pulled out safely from grain bin in Spencer Co.

Latest News

FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the...
‘I almost died,’ Fetterman says as Senate campaign heats up
Honey Moon Coffee opens new location in Newburgh
Honey Moon Coffee opens new location in Newburgh
In a video from 2019 obtained by WSMV from police, Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen...
VIDEO: Elementary school principal fired, charged after dragging student through hallway
The Housing Authority of Owensboro is planning to spend $53 million to renovate its largest...
Owensboro Housing Authority plans $53 million renovation
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference...
Police chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting, Texas state senator says