Tips to keep kids safe from predators

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, police say a 12-year-old girl was abducted and raped in Hartford.

Police say this attack was random, the suspect and the victim did not know each other and the victim was just sitting outside the library using public WiFi.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King says most of the time, these attacks are not random.

“That same technology that our teens, pre-teens and many adults are using is the predators’ playground, if you will,” King said.

King says there are roughly half a million known predators online at any given minute.

He says those predators use social media and chat sites to groom kids to either meet up with them or run away to meet up later.

“So educate yourself as a parent, monitor what your kids are doing online and communicate with them. Talk to them about what is real and what is really happening,” King said.

King says KSP typically sees an uptick in missing person cases when kids are out of school in the summer or over winter break.

Officials say there are several things you can do to reduce the chances of it happening to you.

“Make sure you know where your kids are, by GPS’s on their phone,” said Hartford Police Officer Adam Wright.

“There is study after study that shows and suggests that you’re less likely to be victimized in a group setting, than if you’re alone in the streets,” King said.

He says communication between parents and kids and being aware of your surroundings are also great ways to increase safety, but above all else, King says be smart with who you communicate with online.

“The predators know what they’re doing, but our kids may not,” King said.

