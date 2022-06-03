Tecumseh baseball heads into regional play with championship mindset

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tecumseh baseball team has been dominant so far this postseason, including an 11-0 shutout win against Springs Valley in the Class 1A sectional title.

This season is the program’s fifth year under head coach Ted Thompson. In four seasons, the Braves have made two semistate appearances after winning back-to-back regional championships in 2018 and 2019, as well as captured all four sectional titles.

“Really tough schedule being a 1A school playing against a lot of bigger schools,” Tecumseh junior infielder Drew Dupont said. “Our record doesn’t really matter to us. Everyone really stepped it up during the postseason in the first couple of games. It’s hard work every day during practice, we come in every day, we get our stuff done and keep the intensity up.”

Thompson said using last year as a learning opportunity, the Braves come into this postseason experienced and able to live up to the program’s championship ways.

“We’re going to treat everybody as if they are the best team in the world that they may face and we’ve got to come with that mindset that we have to always be at our best, that’s really how we’re going to approach it, ” Thompson said. “Obviously the plan would be to get into the championship and we know we would face the same scenario and have the same mindset there.”

Tecumseh junior shortstop Brody Julian said their mindset is on the prize.

“To get that ring on our finger and bring energy in the dugouts on the field and off the field in practice,” Julian said. “Feels good for the hard work to finally pay off. We’re going to have to execute on defense, hit well and keep doing what we’re doing.”

The Braves will face New Washington in the IHSAA Class 1A regional semifinals on Saturday morning.

