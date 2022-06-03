Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Sunny, Comfortable

Newscast Recording
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny and pleasant as high temperatures remain in the lower 80s behind northerly winds. Tonight, mostly clear with low temps in the upper 50s.

Saturday, sunny to mostly sunny with high temps climbing into the lower 80s. Saturday night, partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday, mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the low to mid-80s behind southerly winds.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charred remains of a car after it got tangled in power lines. The incident left one dead...
Name released of person killed after car got tangled in power lines
Brett McKinney Mugshot
Police: Ohio County man arrested for kidnapping and raping young girl
Indiana carry laws set to change July 1; Vanderburgh Co. sheriff expresses concerns
Indiana carry laws set to change July 1; Vanderburgh Co. sheriff expresses concerns
Stephanie Seabeck
Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to sell Meth
Hopkins Co. man indicted on rape charge from 1975

Latest News

6/3 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
6/3 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert
Sunny and pleasant through the weekend
14 First Alert 6/2 at 10pm
14 First Alert 6/2 at 10pm
14 First Alert 6/2 at 4pm
14 First Alert 6/2 at 4pm