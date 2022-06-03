Sunny, Comfortable

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny and pleasant as high temperatures remain in the lower 80s behind northerly winds. Tonight, mostly clear with low temps in the upper 50s.

Saturday, sunny to mostly sunny with high temps climbing into the lower 80s. Saturday night, partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday, mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the low to mid-80s behind southerly winds.

