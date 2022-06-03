Birthday Club
‘Saturdays at the Still’ starting up in Owensboro

By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - We all know the weekend starts with Friday After Five in Owensboro, but now, the party will continue into the weekend with a new event.

Saturdays at the Still will debut this weekend at Green River Distilling company.

The distillery and the organizers of Friday after Five are teaming up.

It will include fun for all ages, including food trucks, live music, and of course distillery tours.

Tanner Holbrook spoke with Friday after Five organizers on Sunrise.

