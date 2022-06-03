Birthday Club
Police think thefts of several cars at Evansville dealerships are organized crime

(None)
By Caroline Klapp and Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they have several reports of stolen cars, as well as attempted threats, at different dealerships.

Police believe there are several suspects involved in organized crime.

They say it looks like the suspects used an electronic device to try to override the vehicles between 1:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday.

We are working to get more information, and we’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

