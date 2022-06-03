Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps set to perform in Evansville

Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps set to perform in Evansville
By Declan Loftus
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Those living on the north side of Evansville may have been hearing music coming from Central High School recently.

This is because the Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps are back in town, rehearsing at Central Stadium.

The group is currently in the middle of preparing for its 2022 show called “No Walk Too Far.”

Conductor Geneva Le says members are hungry to make an impact after two straight seasons without competitions.

“We’re really trying to get as much out of this experience as we can,” Le said. “It shows in the work ethic of the members. It shows in how we treat each other. It shows in us being able to keep each other and ourselves accountable.”

Phantom Regiment will host a public performance at Central Stadium on Saturday, June 18.

It’s scheduled to begin that day at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charred remains of a car after it got tangled in power lines. The incident left one dead...
Name released of person killed after car got tangled in power lines
Quillana Crowe
Police: Children removed from home after child’s face was bruised with a belt
Stephanie Seabeck
Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to sell Meth
Jordon Mattingly
Police: Drunk driver crashes, heads straight to dealership to try to sell damaged car with missing tire
Wayne Clardy
Police: Man uses ax and boiling water as weapons during fight with nephew

Latest News

Warrick County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a grain bin rescue in Spencer County...
Officials: Man pulled out safely from grain bin in Spencer Co.
Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps set to perform in Evansville
Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps set to perform in Evansville
Officials: Man pulled out safely from grain bin in Spencer Co.
Officials: Man pulled out safely from grain bin in Spencer Co.
6/2 Neighborhood Watch
6/2 Neighborhood Watch