Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps set to perform in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Those living on the north side of Evansville may have been hearing music coming from Central High School recently.

This is because the Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps are back in town, rehearsing at Central Stadium.

The group is currently in the middle of preparing for its 2022 show called “No Walk Too Far.”

Conductor Geneva Le says members are hungry to make an impact after two straight seasons without competitions.

“We’re really trying to get as much out of this experience as we can,” Le said. “It shows in the work ethic of the members. It shows in how we treat each other. It shows in us being able to keep each other and ourselves accountable.”

Phantom Regiment will host a public performance at Central Stadium on Saturday, June 18.

It’s scheduled to begin that day at 8 p.m.

