Part of tree falls on boom operator in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - First responders were called to the 2300 block of Burdette Avenue just before 1 p.m. Friday.

Dispatchers told us it was a call for extrication.

Our crew on scene could see a boom up in the air, with what looked like part of a tree and some power lines on it.

The scene was clear by 2 p.m.

We are still working to get details.

Tree falls on boom operator (WFIE)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.