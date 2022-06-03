Birthday Club
Part of tree falls on boom operator in Evansville

Tree falls on boom operator
Tree falls on boom operator
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - First responders were called to the 2300 block of Burdette Avenue just before 1 p.m. Friday.

Dispatchers told us it was a call for extrication.

Our crew on scene could see a boom up in the air, with what looked like part of a tree and some power lines on it.

The scene was clear by 2 p.m.

We are still working to get details.

Tree falls on boom operator
Tree falls on boom operator(WFIE)

