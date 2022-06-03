Owensboro Housing Authority plans $53 million renovation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Housing Authority of Owensboro is planning to spend $53 million to renovate its largest subsidized housing complex.

Rolling Heights Apartments has been up and running since the early 1950s, and now it’s getting a major facelift.

”Every single unit, the only thing that will remain will be the walls,” said Housing Authority of Owensboro Executive Director Shauna Boom.

That means new bathrooms, kitchen, flooring, windows, doors and more.

It’s all part of a $53 million renovation using funds from Kentucky’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit.

Housing Authority officials say they have made renovations here and there over time as opportunity allowed, but they haven’t done a complete remodel like this will be.

”This is a learning experience, a huge learning experience for all of us because investing and low-income tax credits and all of that development is well outside of our norm; again, that’s why we contract with experts,” said Boom.

The Housing Authority says they’ve been planning the renovation for years.

Ever since December 2021, when a tenant left their apartment, the housing authority didn’t fill it again. They say their plan is to move the remaining residents to different units while their apartments are being worked on.

Officials say many of their residents are elderly, disabled, or have small children; and they want to make the apartments as nice as they can for them.

”One of the individuals that lives here, she made the comment that it’s like Christmas, so that’s a wonderful feeling because the people that work here, we want to be able to do this for our customers,” said Boom.

Officials with the housing authority say they’re going to start renovating in October, and the renovation will take between 21 and 23 months. After renovations are completed, Rolling Heights will have its new name: Churchill Park Apartments.

