North boys golf wins sixth consecutive sectional championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA boys golf sectional tournament was held at Helfrich Hills Golf Course on Thursday.

The top three teams with the highest scores advance to regionals.

North wins the sectional title for the sixth straight season with a score of 303. The Huskies are gunning for their sixth consecutive regional title to tie the state’s all-time consecutive regional championship record.

“To win six in a row is not easy to do,” North head coach Keith Bagby said. “We play nine Saturdays in a row, my team’s built for it. I got a good group of kids, I’m so proud of them. We’re just thrilled to death with where we are. We’re familiar with Country Oaks, it’s right outside of Washington, it’s a good track, the boys enjoy playing there. I’m confident in these kids, I know they’re going to do a good job.”

Daymian Rij finished as the No. 1 overall individual in the tournament with a score of 73.

“So proud of our teammates and how much we’ve accomplished this year because we’re a pretty young squad,” Rij said. “I think we’ll get better and better each year to where maybe my junior or senior year we might be able to win state, because I know every year we’ve gotten better.”

You can check out the final team and individual standings below:

Team Finalists:

North - 303 Memorial - 321 Mater Dei - 327 Castle - 335 Central - 353 Reitz - 360 Mount Vernon - 369 Boonville - 371 North Posey - 392 Harrison - 450 Bosse - 464 Day School - NTS

Overall Individual Scores:

Daymian Rij, North - 73 Thomas Broshears, Memorial - 75 Griffin Sohn, North - 76 Luke Johnston, North - 77 Peyton Butler, North - 77

Individuals Advancing Without Team:

Avery Justus, Castle - 79 Hunter Riggs, Central - 80 Noah Albin, Central - 81* (won playoff with birdie at 18th hole)

