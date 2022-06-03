Memorial baseball strives to win first regional title since 2016

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial baseball team aims to keep its postseason momentum going after punching its ticket to IHSAA regionals earlier this week.

The Tigers are heading to the regional round following their commanding 9-0 victory over Boonville in the Class 3A sectional championship on Monday.

[SECTIONAL HIGHLIGHTS: Boonville vs. Memorial]

Having won four consecutive sectional titles, Memorial (17-8) is no stranger to reaching this far in postseason play. But the Tigers haven’t won a regional championship since 2016, so this year’s group is hoping to finally get over the hump.

“After last year, coming up short kind of stung a little bit,” Memorial senior infielder Sam Dehner said. “But now that we got this year on our hand, I think we got a pretty special group and I think we have a good chance.”

“Our pitching has been awesome all year and our bats backed us up in the sectional,” Memorial junior pitcher Nick Wangler said. “And I was just really proud of how our team battled the entire way.”

“I do like their focus,” Memorial head coach Matt Collins said. “We all get it’s just a game, but now it’s to the point where everyone has to do their job. We’ve started buying into – you don’t have to strike everyone out as far as the pitching’s concerned – you’ve got help behind you. We’re playing a lot better defense now than we have. We’ve got unselfish hitters and timely hitting. Just got to tie it all together. That’s what we’re going to try to do.”

Memorial is set to play Vincennes Lincoln in the IHSAA Class 3A regional semifinals on Saturday.

