Man accused of molesting two children in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested on child molesting charges in Posey County.

Sheriff Tom Latham says 72-year-old David North was taken to jail after they got a warrant.

He says two children came forward and were taken to Holly’s House where they disclosed sexual abuse. Authorities believe the abuse happened over the past several months.

North is charged with one count of level one Child Molesting and two counts of level four child molesting.

He has a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.