KSP identifies shooter in officer-involved shooting that killed Chief Deputy Jody Cash

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team has identified the shooter from the Marshall County officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of Chief Deputy Jody Cash.

According to KSP, the Marshall County Special Response Team arrested Gary Rowland, 30, from Murray, Ky., in Benton for outstanding arrest warrants.

Mr. Rowland was transported to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office after the arrest.

While there, Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy Donald Bowman and Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash interviewed Mr. Rowland for an investigation unrelated to the arrest warrants.

Deputies say Rowland requested to smoke a cigarette, and both Deputy Bowman and Chief Deputy Cash escorted him outside in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. While smoking, Mr. Rowland fired a handgun he had kept concealed in the direction of Deputy Cash, striking him.

Deputy Bowman and Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Little returned fire, striking Rowland.

Personnel on scene attempted life-saving measures for both Chief Deputy Cash and Rowland. Marshall County EMS transported Chief Deputy Cash and Rowland to Marshall County Hospital, where both were pronounced deceased.

Both Deputy Bowman and Deputy Little were placed on administrative leave following the incident.

Chief Deputy Jody Cash was a 22-year law enforcement veteran and had served with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office since 2020. During his career, he served eight years with the Kentucky State Police retiring in 2018 at the rank of Sergeant, six years at the Murray State University Police Department, achieving the rank of Assistant Chief, and six years at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

