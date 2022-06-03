Birthday Club
KSP: Henderson Co. man leads authorities on chase, overturns vehicle

52-year-old Donald Howard Mugshot.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is facing several charges after state troopers say he ran from them before crashing his vehicle.

Kentucky State Police say a trooper was blocking KY 416 near Hebbardsville around 7:30 p.m. Thursday because of a downed power line.

Troopers say a man drove around the trooper and took off at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Authorities say the driver turned onto Mason Landing Road and lost control on gravel and overturned.

52-year-old Donald Howard is facing the following charges:

  • Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, 3rd Degree
  • Fleeing/Evading 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  • Fleeing/Evading (On Foot)
  • Speeding
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Driving on a DUI Suspended License 1st Off - Aggravated
  • No Insurance
  • Failure to Signal
  • Disregard Signals From Officer Directing Traffic

