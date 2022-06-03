Birthday Club
Honey Moon Coffee opens new location in Newburgh
By Caroline Klapp
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - People now have a new place to enjoy coffee along the Newburgh riverfront.

Honey Moon Coffee Company expanded and opened its third location on Friday.

The coffee shop is located right on the riverfront in historic Newburgh.

Owners tell 14 News this was a long time coming.

Supply chain issues, as well as worker shortages, added a few months to the project. However, the owners say they are thrilled the day is finally here.

“It’s been awesome, sometimes when it’s really hard and you’re just like, “I don’t know if I can do this,” you’ll just get a random customer message or review where they just write all sorts of amazing things,” owner Jessica Parsons said. “Like Honeymoon is a safe place for them, and they like the staff. Those are the things that get you through. We want to thank the community for supporting us.”

The Newburgh location is offering a limited menu right now, which includes numerous drinks and Graeter’s Ice Cream. But soon, customers will be able to enjoy their famous bubble waffles.

