Heird named UofL athletic director

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After serving as interim athletic director since December, the interim tag has been removed from Josh Heird’s title.

Heird, 41, was named vice president for intercollegiate athletics and athletic director this morning during a special meeting of the University of Louisville Athletic Association’s Personnel Committee and Board of Directors.

“Josh is our athletics director because he represents who we are today - and who we aspire to be,” Interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez said. “He has a vision of the limitlessness of U of L athletics. He has built relationships with student-athletes, coaches, staff, donors, alumni and fans. He has demonstrated time and again that not only is he ready to lead our program - he is ready to elevate it.”

In a statement announcing the hiring, Gonzalez said Heird’s selection came after a national search that involved “strong” pool of candidates. The candidates included current athletic directors from “well-known, established” universities.

“It is impossible for me to put into words the emotion that accompanies this announcement,” Heird said. “The opportunity to lead one of the premier athletic departments in the country means the world to me. Between having an MBA from this institution and being fortunate enough to spend 13 years working for this university, I am extremely aware of the responsibility and expectations that come with this appointment. I will work tirelessly to provide our world-class coaches, staff, and student-athletes with the resources essential to achieve their academic and athletic dreams.

“The Louisville Cardinals are the common thread that connects this entire community - it has been and will continue to be my goal to make this university and this city proud of this program,” he added. “I am grateful to Dr. Lori Gonzalez and others who provided input in this importance decision. Lastly, from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank my family and especially my wife Abbey, for their support through my entire career.”

After working at UofL for nine years as an assistant athletic director under Tom Jurich, Heird left UofL in 2016 to go to Villanova before returning to UofL as deputy athletic director in 2019 under Vince Tyra.

Heird begins his new position immediately, but contract terms have not been finalized.

