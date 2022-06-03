Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Heird named UofL athletic director

Josh Heird was named vice president for intercollegiate athletics and athletic director for the...
Josh Heird was named vice president for intercollegiate athletics and athletic director for the University of Louisville on June 3, 2022.(Source: WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After serving as interim athletic director since December, the interim tag has been removed from Josh Heird’s title.

Heird, 41, was named vice president for intercollegiate athletics and athletic director this morning during a special meeting of the University of Louisville Athletic Association’s Personnel Committee and Board of Directors.

“Josh is our athletics director because he represents who we are today - and who we aspire to be,” Interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez said. “He has a vision of the limitlessness of U of L athletics. He has built relationships with student-athletes, coaches, staff, donors, alumni and fans. He has demonstrated time and again that not only is he ready to lead our program - he is ready to elevate it.”

In a statement announcing the hiring, Gonzalez said Heird’s selection came after a national search that involved “strong” pool of candidates. The candidates included current athletic directors from “well-known, established” universities.

“It is impossible for me to put into words the emotion that accompanies this announcement,” Heird said. “The opportunity to lead one of the premier athletic departments in the country means the world to me. Between having an MBA from this institution and being fortunate enough to spend 13 years working for this university, I am extremely aware of the responsibility and expectations that come with this appointment. I will work tirelessly to provide our world-class coaches, staff, and student-athletes with the resources essential to achieve their academic and athletic dreams.

“The Louisville Cardinals are the common thread that connects this entire community - it has been and will continue to be my goal to make this university and this city proud of this program,” he added. “I am grateful to Dr. Lori Gonzalez and others who provided input in this importance decision. Lastly, from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank my family and especially my wife Abbey, for their support through my entire career.”

After working at UofL for nine years as an assistant athletic director under Tom Jurich, Heird left UofL in 2016 to go to Villanova before returning to UofL as deputy athletic director in 2019 under Vince Tyra.

Heird begins his new position immediately, but contract terms have not been finalized.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charred remains of a car after it got tangled in power lines. The incident left one dead...
Name released of person killed after car got tangled in power lines
Brett McKinney Mugshot
Police: Ohio County man arrested for kidnapping and raping young girl
Bookstores can be a great way to learn new things, but the owners of one local bookstore...
Prohibition artifacts found under Evansville bookstore
Indiana carry laws set to change July 1; Vanderburgh Co. sheriff expresses concerns
Indiana carry laws set to change July 1; Vanderburgh Co. sheriff expresses concerns
Warrick County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a grain bin rescue in Spencer County...
Officials: Man pulled out safely from grain bin in Spencer Co.

Latest News

Tecumseh baseball heads into regional play with championship mindset
Tecumseh baseball heads into regional play with championship mindset
Memorial baseball strives to win first regional title since 2016
Memorial baseball strives to win first regional title since 2016
North boys golf wins sixth consecutive sectional championship
North boys golf wins sixth consecutive sectional championship
North boys golf wins sixth consecutive sectional championship
North boys golf wins sixth consecutive sectional championship