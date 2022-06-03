Birthday Club
Gas prices reach all-time highs across the Tri-State

By Brady Williams
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Gas prices in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky are all at record highs.

AAA recorded major price spikes overnight.

Illinois has an average price of $5 per gallon for unleaded fuel.

In Indiana, the average cost is about $4.90, while it’s listed as $4.60 in the commonwealth.

This has led a lot of people from Indiana to come to Henderson to get their gas hoping to save some money.

”Oh man, it’s ridiculous,” driver Jaret Hatchans said. “I mean it’s a little bit over here than it is over in Evansville, but it’s still not good.”

Lots of people have been filling gas cans to try to stock up as much as they can.

Our Brady Williams will have a full report on 14 News at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

