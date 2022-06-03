Friday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Ohio County man is in jail after authorities say he kidnapped and raped a 12-year-old.

Hartford police released security footage of the abduction.

Also, President Biden is aiming to curb gun violence.

In a highly anticipated address to the nation, the President called for a ban on military-style assault weapons.

And in less than a month, the Tri-State sees its second grain bin rescue.

This time it happened in Spencer County.

