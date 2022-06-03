Birthday Club
Former Trump official Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel

FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, on Aug. 14, 2020, in Washington. Former Trump adviser Navarro revealed in a draft court filing Tuesday, May 31, 2022, that he has been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury this week as part of the Justice Department's sprawling probe into the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL BALSAMO and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House official Peter Navarro was indicted Friday on contempt charges after defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Navarro is the second former Trump aide to be charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6, 2021, investigation. Former White House adviser Steve Bannon was indicted in November. The case against him is pending.

Navarro, 72, was charged with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee. The second charge is for failing to produce documents the committee requested. He is expected to appear in court in Washington later Friday.

