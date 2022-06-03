EPD: Person sent to hospital after stabbing on Jefferson Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a stabbing.

It happened just before 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Police say one person was stabbed and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

EPD officials say one person is now in custody.

Police tell 14 News the suspect and victim knew each other, but aren’t sure of their relation.

We are working to get more information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.