COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund releases final report

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has announced its final report.

Officials say the fund, which launched in April 2020, impacted the lives of nearly half a million local people in need of critical services related to the pandemic.

They say the fund provided vital operational support to ensure local nonprofits could continue serving those in need.

Over a period of 18 months, the fund awarded grants totaling $6.6 million to 126 nonprofits serving Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties.

The grantees submitted monthly reports detailing the utilization of grant funds, which were used in compiling the final report to the community.

Officials say as the pandemic evolved, the fund also invited forward-thinking organizations that sought to implement innovative, collaborative programs to apply for up to $1 million through the Restoration: Reimagine for the Future Request for Proposal.

Six programs were awarded funds through this grant. Of those six grantees, The Community Foundation Alliance was awarded $165,000 to expand the Paving Access to Hope and Success (PATHS) program.

Officials say the program helps people improve their long-term financial stability through three nonprofits: Dream Center, Memorial Community Development Corporation, and Potter’s Wheel.

The Restoration grant enabled PATHS to hire and train four additional Family Service Coordinators who have helped people get stable housing (34%), obtain driver’s licenses (11%), or improving their employment status (7%).

When reflecting on the success of the fund, Advisory Committee member and CEO of the Welborn Baptist Foundation Pat Creech commented, “We have much to be proud of as a region. Our goal was to develop an effective response to the pandemic that would help us move from immediate relief and restoration to ultimately end up in a better place than where we started. The generosity of our community, the dedication of volunteers serving on the Fund’s committees, and our many nonprofit organizations working on the front lines are evidence of a region that can pull together to tackle the toughest problems that come our way.”

A more detailed report, compiled by Diehl Consulting Group, is available here.

