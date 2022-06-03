Birthday Club
Civic Theatre cancels performances due to COVID

Evansville Civic Theatre announces upcoming season with online and outdoor productions
Evansville Civic Theatre announces upcoming season with online and outdoor productions(tcw-wfie)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Civic Theatre officials say COVID is to blame for canceling the finals three performances of “Into the Breeches.”

They say there is and influx of COVID cases among their cast.

“I thank you for your patience in awaiting this announcement since we first announced our cancellation of last weekend’s run. As a team, we had waited and hoped to be able to present a Friday and Sunday performance this weekend, but our concern for the health and safety of our actors, volunteers, and patrons is such that this is no longer a viable option. And with performers’ future scheduling conflicts, pushing the show back even further would be impossible; therefore we believe this is the best course of action,” said Managing Artistic Director, Kevin Roach.

Ticket holders have the following options:

- A discount, in the amount of your ticket purchase, off tickets to our soon-to-be-announced 97th season

- A voucher for one ticket to any individual performance in Season 97

- A full refund

You can message Roach at kroach@evvcivic.org if you would like an exchange or refund.

He also asks, If you are able, to consider donating the cost of your ticket.

