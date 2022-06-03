Beautiful weekend on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure and low humidity brought a pleasant Friday to the Tri-State. High temps ranged around 80. Over the weekend, beautiful weather on the way with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to middle 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will dip into the middle 50s. An active pattern returns next week with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms Monday-Thursday. Highs will rise into the lower 80s each day and lows will fall into the low to middle 60s.

