Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Sunny and pleasant through the weekend

14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Storms have moved away, and cooler & less humid air will sweep into the Tri-State through the first half of the weekend.   Friday will start in the upper 50s with  a sunny afternoon high of 80.  Saturday morning will also feature lows in the upper 50s and a high around 83 under sunny skies.   A bit more humid on Sunday with highs in the middle 80s.   Showers and thunderstorms return for the first half of next week.  We will see mainly afternoon and evening storms with highs in the lower 80s Monday-Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charred remains of a car after it got tangled in power lines. The incident left one dead...
Name released of person killed after car got tangled in power lines
Quillana Crowe
Police: Children removed from home after child’s face was bruised with a belt
Jordon Mattingly
Police: Drunk driver crashes, heads straight to dealership to try to sell damaged car with missing tire
Stephanie Seabeck
Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to sell Meth
Wayne Clardy
Police: Man uses ax and boiling water as weapons during fight with nephew

Latest News

6/2 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
6/2 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
6/1 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
Breezy, Cooler
6/1 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
6/1 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
6/1 14 First Alert noon
6/1 14 First Alert noon