Sunny and pleasant through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Storms have moved away, and cooler & less humid air will sweep into the Tri-State through the first half of the weekend. Friday will start in the upper 50s with a sunny afternoon high of 80. Saturday morning will also feature lows in the upper 50s and a high around 83 under sunny skies. A bit more humid on Sunday with highs in the middle 80s. Showers and thunderstorms return for the first half of next week. We will see mainly afternoon and evening storms with highs in the lower 80s Monday-Wednesday.

