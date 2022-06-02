Registration ends soon for ‘Run for Foxy Roxie’ in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An annual 5K goes to benefit a local charity.

It’s all in memory of Tri-State child who died from a brain tumor.

Registration closes at 4 p.m. Thursday for the ‘Run for Foxy Roxie’ in Owensboro. Race day is Saturday.

Her parents, Cathy and Jason Pickrell, say she lost her battle with a brain tumor in November of 2019.

This year so far, 125 people are registered and the Pickrell’s hope to reach the 200 mark by race day.

Cathy says all of the proceeds will go to Lighthouse Recovery.

Overall, Jason and Cathy say the goal of this race is to keep their daughter’s name alive.

”She was not a runner. She did not participate in 5Ks. It’s strange that we’ve landed on this event, but she would love this. She would love that all of these people are rallying together, and there’s balloons, and there’s music, and people are happy and excited. Really our goal is to keep her name, I want people to say her name and see her shirts,” they said.

Registration is $25 bucks.

