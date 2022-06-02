Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Registration ends soon for ‘Run for Foxy Roxie’ in Owensboro

Newscast Recording
By Jessica Costello
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An annual 5K goes to benefit a local charity.

It’s all in memory of Tri-State child who died from a brain tumor.

Registration closes at 4 p.m. Thursday for the ‘Run for Foxy Roxie’ in Owensboro. Race day is Saturday.

Her parents, Cathy and Jason Pickrell, say she lost her battle with a brain tumor in November of 2019.

This year so far, 125 people are registered and the Pickrell’s hope to reach the 200 mark by race day.

Cathy says all of the proceeds will go to Lighthouse Recovery.

Overall, Jason and Cathy say the goal of this race is to keep their daughter’s name alive.

”She was not a runner. She did not participate in 5Ks. It’s strange that we’ve landed on this event, but she would love this. She would love that all of these people are rallying together, and there’s balloons, and there’s music, and people are happy and excited. Really our goal is to keep her name, I want people to say her name and see her shirts,” they said.

Registration is $25 bucks.

Click here for information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quillana Crowe
Police: Children removed from home after child’s face was bruised with a belt
Jordon Mattingly
Police: Drunk driver crashes, heads straight to dealership to try to sell damaged car with missing tire
Mine collapse damages Dollar General under construction in Providence
Mayor: Damage reported in downtown Providence due to abandoned mine collapse
Wayne Clardy
Police: Man uses ax and boiling water as weapons during fight with nephew
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

6/2 Sunrise Headlines
6/2 Sunrise Headlines
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after car gets tangled in power lines
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after car gets tangled in power lines
Registration ends soon for ‘Run for Roxie’ in Owensboro
Registration ends soon for ‘Run for Roxie’ in Owensboro
The charred remains of a car after it got tangled in power lines. The incident left one dead...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after car gets tangled in power lines