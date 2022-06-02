Police: Ohio County man arrested for kidnapping and raping young girl

HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - Hartford police say a 12-year-old girl was abducted from outside the Ohio County Public Library on Wednesday evening.

Officer Adam Wright says the girl was sitting under a staircase on the southeast side of the building, using the public WiFi.

At 7:14 p.m. Wednesday. officers say a man, later identified as 30-year-old Brett McKinney, approached the girl, picked her up and forced her into his car.

Surveillance footage from the library shows the suspect’s car parked in the lot for several minutes before he circled the building, got out and grabbed the girl.

According to police, the girl was tied up with her hands behind her back and taken to a nearby storage unit.

It was there that police say McKinney raped her.

“We don’t yet know why he took her there. I don’t know if it’s just because it’s a remote location. That was somewhere he was confident he wouldn’t be found or located during the time of the alleged crime,” Wright said.

Officers say security footage from the storage unit showed the pair arriving, with the girl’s hands tied.

Another shot shows the two leaving the unit, with the man closing the unit door. Both of them got back into the same car they left the library in ⁠⁠— a white Chevy SUV.

Wright says the girl escaped her captor sometime after they left the storage unit.

“The daughter had come home and told her mother that she had been abducted and sexually abused at a location near Hartford,” Wright said.

Officers say the girl was taken to the emergency room, where she spoke with police.

“The little girl did absolutely phenomenal in great detail of what he looked like. Was able to really help us out a lot with this case,” Wright said.

It was through her description and surveillance video that police say they were able to identify the suspect as Brett McKinney.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, police took him into custody just outside the city limits of Cromwell.

“As of right now, we still don’t know why he did it. They’re complete strangers. We don’t know if he was driving through the area and saw a little girl by herself and took advantage of that situation or not,” Wright said.

Police say they executed a search warrant Thursday on the storage unit and the car they say McKinney was driving.

Inside the car, they found rope that matched the description of the rope the girl said she was tied up with.

They also found one of her AirPods in the backseat. The other was found on the sidewalk near where she was taken on Wednesday night.

Officer Wright says the girl is still in the hospital for observation as of Thursday afternoon, but says she doesn’t have any physical injuries.

McKinney was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center and is charged with unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping of a minor and first-degree rape.

He had an arraignment hearing on Thursday. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond and has a preliminary hearing set for the morning of June 9.

