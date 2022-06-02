One dead, one hospitalized after car gets tangled in power lines

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a car got tangled in power lines, Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer said.

It happened early Thursday morning along Larue Road in between Henderson and Zion.

Officials said the fire department originally was blocking the road because a pole snapped and power lines were down.

We’re told the car went around the fire truck and got caught up in the lines. Officials said the car caught fire. Our crew on scene could see the charred remains of a car.

Officials said four people were in the car. The coroner said one person got out and was electrocuted.

Officials said another was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is unknown.

No word yet on the other two people that were in the car.

14 News has a crew on scene and will have live reports on 14 News Sunrise.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.