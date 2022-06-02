Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

One dead, one hospitalized after car gets tangled in power lines

The charred remains of a car after it got tangled in power lines. The incident left one dead...
The charred remains of a car after it got tangled in power lines. The incident left one dead and one in the hospital, officials on scene said.(WFIE)
By Jessica Costello and Tanner Holbrook
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a car got tangled in power lines, Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer said.

It happened early Thursday morning along Larue Road in between Henderson and Zion.

Officials said the fire department originally was blocking the road because a pole snapped and power lines were down.

We’re told the car went around the fire truck and got caught up in the lines. Officials said the car caught fire. Our crew on scene could see the charred remains of a car.

Officials said four people were in the car. The coroner said one person got out and was electrocuted.

Officials said another was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is unknown.

No word yet on the other two people that were in the car.

14 News has a crew on scene and will have live reports on 14 News Sunrise.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quillana Crowe
Police: Children removed from home after child’s face was bruised with a belt
Jordon Mattingly
Police: Drunk driver crashes, heads straight to dealership to try to sell damaged car with missing tire
Mine collapse damages Dollar General under construction in Providence
Mayor: Damage reported in downtown Providence due to abandoned mine collapse
Wayne Clardy
Police: Man uses ax and boiling water as weapons during fight with nephew
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

Mine collapse in Providence raises insurance concerns
Mine collapse in Providence raises insurance concerns
Mine collapse in Providence raises insurance concerns
Frontier League Highlights: Lake Erie Crushers vs. Evansville Otters
Frontier League Highlights: Lake Erie Crushers vs. Evansville Otters
Evansville Board of Parks approves motion for 24 new pickleball courts
Evansville Board of Parks approves motion for 24 new pickleball courts