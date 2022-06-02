Memorial girls tennis heads to state in back-to-back seasons

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial punched their ticket to state with a 4-1 defeat over Floyd Central in the IHSAA girls tennis semi-state.

This is the Tigers second state appearance in a row.

Coming up short last season, the Tigers are hungry for the title as they are set to take on the number four ranked team in the state - Fishers High School.

”I feel like last year it got cut just a bit short and I’m really excited for this year,” Memorial junior Chase Boyer said. “Chantz has done a lot for our team and we’ve done a lot for each other. I think that’s what’s going to push us over the edge.”

Memorial has consistently been one of the top tennis programs in the state, so they have an experienced edge against big school opponents.

“We cheer each other on during our matches especially our underclassmen, they’re going to look up to us at state,” Memorial senior Ellie Myers said. “Me and Chase really have to stay mentally tough and cheer them on.”

Head coach Chantz Parson says the goal has been the same all season.

“Talking to them at the beginning of the season, our goal was to win a state title,” Parson said. “My one and two singles are 22-0 combined, one and two doubles both have double-digit wins, so the fact that we have such a deep team, that’s good to have.”

The Tigers begin state competition on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.