Hopkins Co. man indicted on rape charge from 1975

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Grand Jury in Hopkins County has indicted a man after nearly 47 years.

Tuesday’s indictment for Melvin Nicholson, Sr., claims that in November 1975, he committed third-degree rape when he engaged in sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 16.

The charge shows Nicholson was 21 or older.

We’ll be reaching out to authorities to find out more about the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Registration ends soon for ‘Run for Roxie’ in Owensboro
6/2 Sunrise Headlines
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after car gets tangled in power lines
Registration ends soon for ‘Run for Roxie’ in Owensboro
