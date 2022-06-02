Hopkins Co. man indicted on rape charge from 1975

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Grand Jury in Hopkins County has indicted a man after nearly 47 years.

Tuesday’s indictment for Melvin Nicholson, Sr., claims that in November 1975, he committed third-degree rape when he engaged in sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 16.

The charge shows Nicholson was 21 or older.

We’ll be reaching out to authorities to find out more about the investigation.

