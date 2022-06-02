Birthday Club
Henderson County advances to state tournament

By Tamar Sher
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Down in the bluegrass, KHSAA softball region tournaments wrapped up. With Henderson County’s 2-1 region title defeat over Christian County, the Colonels are heading to the sweet sixteen.

All season long the Colonels have been dominant -- winning 32 games so far while only dropping two games all season.

Head Coach Shannon Troutman says all year his team has had good defense, good pitching, and good hitting, allowing them to win games in multiple ways.

”We’ve been building toward this. I mean our goal at the the start of the year was the state tournament,” Troutman says. “Both games were tight, and of course in tournament time, it seems like your hitters get a little bit tighter, a little bit more nervous, we had a couple key hits, couple big hits that really helped us. Hopefully, now that we’re there we can come out and perform at the state tournament.”

Sophomore JaMaya Byrum credited her team’s focus and teamwork for their recent success.

“We just treat every single game like we’re playing the number one team no matter what. And our pitchers, oh my goodness, they carry us. Anna Kemp and Kelsie Hill, they just do a fabulous job in being leaders for the team. Really want to focus on playing more as a team and we’re just going to come out ready to play.”

The Colonels are set to play Oldham County Saturday night in Lexington.

