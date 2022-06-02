Birthday Club
Evansville Wartime Museum hosts mental health program for military veterans

By Bernado Malone
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of people gathered at the Evansville Wartime Museum for “The Chaplains and their Soul Purpose” program on Thursday.

The museum hosted three military chaplains, who addressed the crowd stating how their roles are vital to current and past soldiers.

Retired Chaplain Larry Hamm says he was a chaplain for five years based out of Indianapolis. He says it takes a special soul to do what chaplains do.

“First of all, you don’t take things for granted,” Hamm said. “One of the things you learn is that life is unfair as we always thought we knew until we see how unfair it can be. On the other side of that is one day at a time one moment at a time.”

Attendees were able to ask chaplains questions at the end of the program.

