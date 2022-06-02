Evansville non-profit organizing art exhibit for First Friday event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those heading out to Haynie’s Corner for First Friday, there’s a chance for people to take part in an interactive exhibit.

The Albion Fellows Bacon Center, a nonprofit that works to prevent domestic violence, is setting it up.

The display shows different descriptors, and allows people to take a piece of yarn to connect them to each one you relate to.

Ashley McReynolds with the Albion Fellows Bacon Center says it’s a powerful way to show how although we are all unique, we’re connected in many ways.

”Everything right now can be really dividing, in a lot of the things between the TV and just everyday people,” McReynolds said. “Everybody is unique and different and we want to show that people are actually a lot more alike than they think they are.”

For those interested in participating, the exhibit will be behind Haynie’s Corner Brewing starting Friday at 5:30 p.m.

It will also be a part of the Pride Festival on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.