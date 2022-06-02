Evansville-born athlete Malachi Smith transferring to Gonzaga

Birthday Club
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Chattanooga guard and prized transfer portal target Malachi Smith has committed to the Gonzaga men’s basketball program.

Smith, who was born in Evansville, made the announcement on social media Thursday.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville-born athlete leads Chattanooga basketball to NCAA Tournament berth]

Widely viewed as one of the best mid-major players in the country last season, Smith averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 40.7% from 3-point range, which led to him being named the Southern Conference Player of the Year.

We will update this article once more information is available.

