Dispatch: Crews respond to grain bin rescue in Spencer Co.

Warrick County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a grain bin rescue in Spencer County on Thursday.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Dispatch confirms a grain bin rescue was underway in Spencer County on Thursday.

Dispatch says this happened at the 6800 block of West 700 North in Richland City.

Spencer County Dispatch confirmed there was a call in that area.

Warrick County Dispatch says they were sending extra crews to assist.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

